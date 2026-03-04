Getty/GOAL
'I have to learn this!' - Filipe Luis reveals moment he was convinced Pep Guardiola 'cheated' as ex-Chelsea star opens up on 'biggest thrashing' at hands of Man City boss
The tactical shifts that defined a student of the game
In a revealing interview with Universo Valdano, the former left-back dived into his past to explain how certain managers altered his perception of the game. While he has played under some of the greatest minds in football history, it was a particular Champions League meeting with Guardiola’s Bayern Munich that left the deepest impression on him as a student of the sport - a career path that recently saw him make a sudden departure from his managerial role at Flamengo, despite delivering a Copa Libertadores title and recording an 8-0 victory in his final stretch.
The night Pep left Luis stunned
Luís recalled the sheer dominance displayed by Guardiola's side during a high-stakes European match while the Brazilian was at Atletico Madrid. The tactical superiority was so overwhelming that the defender jokingly admitted to believing something untoward was happening on the pitch. It was this specific "thrashing" that served as a lightbulb moment for his own managerial aspirations.
Regarding that encounter, Luís stated: "The biggest thrashing I've been given in my career was Guardiola's Bayern. I was convinced he had cheated with the size of the pitch because everything felt so far away; we never reached the goal and it seemed like he had more players on the field. I said to myself: I have to learn this."
Simeone and the voice of command
While Guardiola provided the tactical inspiration, it was Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid who defined Luís defensive discipline and mental toughness. The Brazilian credited "El Cholo" with revolutionising his understanding of accountability on the field, though he admitted the Argentine’s intense style has stayed with him in unexpected ways.
Reflecting on his time under Simeone, Luís explained: "With Cholo it was the first time I entered the pitch and knew when I was at fault and when I wasn't. His command is so imposing that to this day I have nightmares about him scolding me. But at the same time, he is a person who talks to you and knows how to reach you. At that moment I thought, I'm going to be like Cholo."
A future in the dugout
Despite his recent exit from Flamengo, Luís remains focused on reaching the pinnacle of European coaching. While he has been linked with various roles, including positions within the Brazilian national team setup, he confirmed his preference for the daily grind of club football over the international stage.
Luís clarified his stance on the Brazil job and his admiration for Carlo Ancelotti, while outlining his ultimate goal: "Ancelotti is the ideal coach, at the ideal moment. I am interested in the day-to-day work and my big dream is the Champions League."
