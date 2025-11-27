Getty
FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Portugal script history in Qatar and win their first-ever U17 world title
Portugal script history in Qatar
Portugal U17 side, coached by Bino Macaes, ensured the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar would be embedded firmly in the annals of Portugese footballing history after winning the youth tournament for the first time ever.
After a sensational campaign in the Aspire Zone competition complex in Al Rayyan, it is Portugal who stand tall and mighty after vanquishing Austria in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium with a scoreline of 1-0.
The victory also highlights the immense talent factory that Portugal has turned into over the last few years. Stars of this campaign like Anisio Cabral and Mateus Mide have announced themselves to the larger footballing world with their performances in Qatar.
Portugal 1-0 Austria: How the final unfolded?
The final was not easy by any means for Portugal. They had reached the summit clash after a penalty shootout win over Brazil while Austria had done so by defeating Italy 2-0.
Austria, though first-time finalists like Portugal, fought hard throughout the 90 minutes and pushed Portugal. However, the Portuguese boys had enough to keep them at bay and win the silverware.
It was Anisio Cabral, who ended the tournament with seven goals (second highest in the competition), who scored the match-winner in the 32nd minute, capitalising on a cutback by right-winger Duarte Cunha.
Meanwhile, their No.10 Mateus Mide was crowned the best player of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 and received the Golden Ball award.
First-ever winners of a 48-team FIFA World Cup
Portugal, in winning the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar, have also scripted several pieces of history.
Not only is this their first-ever U17 World Cup win, it also makes them the first-ever champions of a 48-team World Cup organised by FIFA.
The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup was a 48-team affair and it was the first time a FIFA World Cup (across any level) has featured so many teams.
Portugal's previous best performance at an U17 World Cup came all the way back in 1989 (the tournament was held at the U16 level back then) when they reached the third-place play-off. A certain Luis Figo was part of the Portuguese side back then.
Champions after missing out on FIFA U17 World Cup qualification nine times
The 2025 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar will be even more sweeter for the Portuguese because it comes at a time when Portugal are churning out world-class talents one after another.
More importantly, Portugal had missed out on qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup nine times since 2003.
But this time around, they have conquered the world after they conquered Europe. Bino Macaes' side have done something special in Qatar.
