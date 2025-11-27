FIFA U17 World Cup 2025: Portugal script history in Qatar and win their first-ever U17 world title

Portugal U17 side, coached by Bino Macaes, ensured the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar would be embedded firmly in the annals of Portugese footballing history after winning the youth tournament for the first time ever.

After a sensational campaign in the Aspire Zone competition complex in Al Rayyan, it is Portugal who stand tall and mighty after vanquishing Austria in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium with a scoreline of 1-0.

The victory also highlights the immense talent factory that Portugal has turned into over the last few years. Stars of this campaign like Anisio Cabral and Mateus Mide have announced themselves to the larger footballing world with their performances in Qatar.