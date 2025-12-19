FIFA in tournament chaos after third-place playoff suspended by lightning storm and result determined by committee

The FIFA Arab Cup third-place playoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was suspended and later abandoned due to severe weather conditions around the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The match, staged in front of a crowd at the 45,000-capacity venue, had reached half-time goalless, with both sides still battling to secure third place in the competition.

As players prepared to return for the second half, match officials assessed worsening conditions around the stadium. With lightning storms in close proximity, the referee took the decision to halt proceedings in the interest of safety, preventing the second half from getting underway.

The fixture was subsequently abandoned entirely rather than rescheduled or moved to an alternative venue. FIFA confirmed that no further football would be played and announced that the outcome of the match would instead be determined through an internal committee process rather than on the field.