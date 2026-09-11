AFP
FIFA confirm lifetime bans for two former officials after extensive abuse of position and funds
Lifetime bans handed out
According to a report by the Associated Press, FIFA judges have imposed life bans on Cassell and Jaleel for severe financial misconduct. Cassell, the long-time football leader in Montserrat, was explicitly charged with "abuse of position, systemic conflicts of interest" and the misuse of FIFA funds.
Meanwhile, Jaleel, the former president of the Maldives federation, was expelled for "misusing FIFA Covid-19 Relief Plan funds for his personal benefit." During the pandemic, FIFA made up to $1.5 million available. However, Maldives media reported that Jaleel was sentenced to 23 years in prison for embezzling $1.2m, reportedly using the money to purchase apartments.
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Historical corruption charges
Cassell and his general secretary, Tandica Hughes, pleaded guilty in a Montserrat court in April to tax evasion charges. Both men were also prosecuted in 2011 by the ethics committee of FIFA in connection with Caribbean soccer officials taking $40,000 cash payments. These payments were linked to Mohamed bin Hammam during his failed campaign to challenge Sepp Blatter for the presidency.
Despite these historical issues, Cassell and Hughes continued to run the Montserrat soccer body. This organisation is currently entitled to receive at least $2m each year from World Cup profits. Consequently, FIFA installed an emergency management team last February, citing "exceptional crisis and institutional paralysis" regarding the day-to-day management.
Heavy fines and suspensions
In addition to the lifetime bans, FIFA have issued substantial financial penalties. Cassell faced additional charges of "conduct affecting the physical and mental integrity of (federation) staff members," resulting in a fine of 1m Swiss francs.
Hughes was banned for 15 years for "benefiting from and facilitating improper transactions," and ordered to pay 150,000 Swiss francs. Furthermore, Jaleel was ordered to pay 1m Swiss francs. Mohamed Ageel, the former finance director for the Maldives, was banned for 10 years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs. FIFA stated Ageel's charges related to "facilitating and concealing misuse of FIFA funds, using falsified documentation and failing to cooperate" with their ethics investigation.
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What next for FIFA?
Moving forward, FIFA face the ongoing challenge of ensuring strict financial oversight across all their member associations to prevent further embezzlement. Gianni Infantino previously set a firm stance, stating: "If there's anyone in this room or outside of this room who still thinks he can enrich himself, that he can abuse football, I have one clear and strong message to tell him: Leave football and leave football now." The governing body will now continue to rely on emergency management teams to rebuild fractured federations.
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