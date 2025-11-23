The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have unveiled Juha as the official mascot for the prestigious Arab competition. Inspired by arguably the most popular character from the history of Arab literature, Juha embodies the rich folkloric traditions of the region. Often depicted as a clumsy and slow-witted man who finds himself in humorous situations due to his strange antics, Juha’s tales, wildly popular across generations in the Arab world, always end up in a revelation of profound wisdom.

The beloved folklore hero will come to life, joining in the festivities of the FIFA Arab Cup, which will once again unite Arab fans for a unique celebration of the region’s vibrant culture and shared passion for football.