FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Just 30 days to go before the region's biggest tournament kicks off in Qatar

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, which will be held from 1-18 December, is being hosted by Qatar for the second time running. Incidentally, Qatar hosted the 2021 edition of the tournament as well, when it was brought under the FIFA umbrella.

With just 30 days remaining for the tournament's first match between hosts Qatar and winners of the qualifier between Palestine and Libya at the Al Bayt stadium, excitement is building.

Algeria are the defending champions of the tournament, courtesy a 2-1 win over Tunisia in the final four years back.