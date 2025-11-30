FIFA Arab Cup 2025: A World Cup 2026 audition for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer, is set to be a 48-team World Cup which has seen a total of eight countries from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualify.

Among those eight are three Arab nations as well - Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Interestingly, there could be a ninth Asian team (and fourth Arab nation) to make it the global showpiece. Iraq have currently made it to the Inter-confederation play-offs where they will take on Bolivia or Suriname for a spot in the World Cup.

And for all of these teams, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 which will kickoff on 1st December 2025, assumes huge significance. The tournament will offer a competitive platform with world class infrastructure where they can test their readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Iraq, even more so, as the Inter-confederation play-off is scheduled for March 31 and this could well be their final preparatory event.