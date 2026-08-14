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Fernando Diniz feels 'sadness' over Memphis Depay's exit and says a Corinthians return 'would be great'
Diniz responds to Depay exit
Corinthians were hit by a bombshell week after the club abruptly pulled out of contract extension talks with Depay, prompting the player to threaten legal action. Following Thursday's 0-0 draw against Rosario Central in the first leg of their CONMEBOL Libertadores round-of-16 tie, the 32-year-old forward's situation dominated manager Diniz's post-match press conference. The boss expressed deep regret over the breakdown in negotiations and stressed he would fully welcome a return if the hierarchy reconsidered their stance.
- TheNews2
Manager opens door for return
Diniz revealed he had been eagerly anticipating working alongside the former Manchester United and Barcelona star to build a long-term foundation at Corinthians. Addressing the possibility of the board reversing its decision, Diniz expressed his hope: "I have no news on that [the board reversing its decision]. But regardless of how it goes, if he could stay, it would be great."
He expanded on his disappointment at missing out on coaching the forward: "I was really looking forward to working with Memphis; I think we could have made a very interesting duo, and it was something I really wanted. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be this time. I feel sad about not being able to count on him, but I won't say it affected the match - I don't even know if Memphis would have been fit to play. It's something that goes far beyond today's game, a two-year stay, a foundation that I believed would bear a lot of fruit."
Financial constraints force sudden departure
Corinthians issued an official statement explaining that ending negotiations was strictly necessary to safeguard long-term economic stability: "Sport Club Corinthians Paulista has decided not to renew the contract of athlete Memphis Depay. This decision was taken solely and exclusively in consideration of the financial health of our institution, which demands rigorous balance and responsibility in the management of available resources. We would like to express our deep gratitude to player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the start of negotiations sought the best possible agreement."
The hierarchy added: "We understand that the process extended beyond the traditional deadline, but this is mainly due to the fact that we are dealing with a distinguished athlete. The Board also recognises and values the tireless efforts of all the institution’s departments that worked to make the athlete’s stay feasible."
However, Depay vented his fury on X over what he perceived as broken promises: "Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement. I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned."
To cushion the impact on a dressing room that lost a key figure in their three major trophy triumphs, including the Copa do Brasil, Diniz praised his squad's professionalism: "I think everyone felt it, everyone in the football department, because Memphis spent two years here. Beyond the trophies, he built relationships with everyone.
"Everyone was expecting and certain that he would make the trip. So there was frustration. But at the same time that things happen beyond our control, we had to unite even more to put in the performance we did.
"The players were extraordinary, as they have been with me in the vast majority of matches - showing dedication and sacrifice. They managed to turn a sad event into motivation to give an even bigger effort and secure a good result here."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial fixtures test squad resolve
Corinthians have little time to process the fallout as Cruzeiro head to Parque Sao Jorge this weekend, kicking off a gruelling run of three games in seven days. A Libertadores decider against Rosario Central awaits mid-week, before a demanding trip to Coritiba caps off a relentless stretch. Navigating such a congested schedule without Depay will immediately test the dressing room's unity and Diniz's tactical sharpness.
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