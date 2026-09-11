Ismail Kartal quits! Fenerbahce boss resigns after Roma draw but president Aziz Yildirim refuses to accept departure

Kartal, who remains under contract until June 2027, stated that his decision to step down was intended to clear the way for the squad: "I have left my position tonight." However, Yildirim swiftly moved to block the departure, revealing the manager was under immense emotional strain after being struck on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the match. Confirming the tactician had been deeply shaken by the incident, the president explained: "He is upset about that."