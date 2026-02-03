Getty Images Sport
Fenerbahce blame Al-Ittihad for N’Golo Kante & Youssef En-Nesyri swap deal collapse in furious statement
A blockbuster deadline day exchange falls apart
The winter transfer window has closed with a significant amount of acrimony between two of the region's biggest clubs following the dramatic collapse of what would have been a blockbuster exchange. The deal was set to see Moroccan striker En-Nesyri move to the Saudi Pro League, with French World Cup winner Kante heading in the opposite direction to Istanbul.
It was a move that would have reshaped the squads of both giants, adding steel and experience to the Fenerbahce midfield while solving Al-Ittihad's search for a prolific scorer. Fans were glued to social media as the deadline approached, expecting an announcement that would signal one of the most significant arrivals in Turkish football history. However, as the clock struck the deadline, silence reigned. Speculation immediately began to swirl regarding the cause of the breakdown, prompting Fenerbahce to break their silence on Tuesday with an official explanation that absolved themselves of any wrongdoing while pointing the finger directly at their counterparts in Jeddah.
Fenerbahce blame Al-Ittihad with fiery statement
In a move to provide total transparency to their supporters, the Istanbul club released a comprehensive statement detailing the timeline of events. The board insisted that they had fulfilled every obligation on their side of the bargain, only to be undone by errors and silence from the Saudi club.
The statement read: "The transfer process involving N’Golo Kanté and Youssef En-Nesyri with Al-Ittihad Club was carried out meticulously in all aspects and as planned by our club.
"Following the requests of our technical staff, agreements were reached with the players; medical examinations were completed, necessary approvals were obtained, and our club fulfilled all its obligations within the specified timeframe. The transfer registration documents were uploaded to the system correctly and completely within the specified period.
"However, due to the incorrect entry of the relevant TMS information by the other club, the process could not be completed within the transfer registration period, independently of our club. Accordingly, an extension was requested, necessary discussions were held with FIFA by our club, and all steps were taken to resolve the process.
"Despite this, the other club has not completed the process without providing any justification. As a result of these developments, the transfer process has unfortunately not been finalised. We understand and share the disappointment this has caused within our community.
"Our club continues its squad restructuring with the same determination and discipline in line with its sporting goals."
FIFA appeals and 'incorrect' data entries
The revelation that the deal failed due to a clerical error in the Transfer Matching System (TMS) is a significant embarrassment for those involved. The TMS is the mandatory online platform used by FIFA to record player transfers between clubs, and accuracy is paramount. Fenerbahce's explicit accusation that Al-Ittihad entered "incorrect" information suggests a fundamental administrative failure on the Saudi side.
Furthermore, the communique confirms that the Turkish outfit frantically tried to rescue the deal after the deadline had passed. By requesting "additional time" and holding "necessary negotiations" with FIFA, the club attempted to invoke the governing body's discretion, which is sometimes applied in cases of proven technical glitches. However, the most damning part of the text claims that Al-Ittihad eventually stopped engaging with the process "without presenting any justification," effectively ghosting their partners in the deal and rendering any FIFA appeal futile.
Fallout for the technical staff and squad
The collapse of this exchange leaves both clubs in a difficult position as they face the remainder of the season. For Fenerbahce, missing out on a player of Kante's pedigree is a bitter pill to swallow, particularly after the "health checks" were reportedly completed and agreements reached. The technical staff had clearly identified the former Chelsea man as a key piece of their puzzle for the title run-in.
Conversely, En-Nesyri now remains in Istanbul despite having packed his bags for Jeddah. Reintegrating a striker who was minutes away from leaving will be a significant test of management for the coaching staff, though the club's message of "determination and discipline" suggests they are keen to move on quickly. The focus must now shift back to the pitch, but the anger directed at Al-Ittihad implies that relations between the two clubs may be damaged for the foreseeable future.
