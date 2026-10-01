Melo's satirical claim stems from an independent commission ruling that found the Manchester giants guilty of: "all charges relating to severe breaches of Premier League financial regulations."

The long-running investigation covered alleged manipulation of the club's financial accounts between 2009 and 2018. Should the competition authorities decide to strip domestic silverware won during that period as part of the sanctions, concerns remain that such a precedent could spill over into the international trophies claimed by the Manchester outfit in 2023.