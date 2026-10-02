Serie A rescue mission! Inter, Atalanta and Lazio launch bids to end Federico Chiesa's Liverpool nightmare

Chiesa's underwhelming stint at Liverpool appears to be reaching a breaking point, with three Serie A clubs now ready to offer the winger a way out of his Premier League struggle. Inter, Atalanta, and Lazio are all reportedly monitoring the 28-year-old's situation closely, following a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign that has seen him become a peripheral figure under the current Anfield regime.

Informal discussions have already commenced between the prospective Italian suitors and Chiesa's representatives, according to a report from Calciomercato. The winger has endured a miserable time on Merseyside recently, highlighted by the fact that he has failed to register a single minute of competitive action for the Reds so far this season.