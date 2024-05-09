Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC 20-24
Richard Mills

Federico Bernardeschi's turned it around: Ex-Juventus star in talks over new Toronto FC contract

Federico BernardeschiToronto FCMajor League Soccer

Federico Bernardeschi is reportedly in talks with Toronto FC over a new deal after an upturn in form for the Major League Soccer side.

  • Bernardeschi had mixed spell at Toronto
  • Finding form again recently for MLS side
  • In talks over extending Italian's contract
