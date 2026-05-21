Getty
'We have to fear everyone!' - Warren Zaire-Emery tells PSG 'small mistakes' will decide Champions League final against Arsenal
Zaire-Emery issues Arsenal warning
Zaire-Emery has warned his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates that they cannot afford a single lapse in concentration when they walk out at the Puskas Arena on May 30. The French international, who has been a standout performer for Luis Enrique this season while often filling in at right-back, is fully aware of the threat posed by Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.
"I think that at this level, we have to fear everyone," Zaire-Emery told reporters at the PSG Campus. "They have a very strong team, we've seen it, they are Premier League champions. We'll have to be focused and minimize all the small mistakes. That's what will make the difference."
- AFP
Back-to-back finals for the Parisians
The Ligue 1 giants are entering their second consecutive Champions League final, a feat that Zaire-Emery believes should not be overlooked by fans or the media. The PSG academy graduate expressed his immense pride in the club's consistency on the European stage following their victory over Inter in last year's showpiece.
"It’s a source of pride," the midfielder added. "Because we're all aware of what we did this year and last year. It's something we shouldn't take for granted, it's something incredible. And we're ready. I think you've seen that we're preparing for the match in a good atmosphere. We have a good group and we're trying to do our best to prepare as well as possible."
Luis Enrique hails 'best in the world' Gunners
PSG manager Luis Enrique has added weight to Zaire-Emery's cautious approach by lavishing praise on Arsenal's tactical discipline. Despite defeating the north Londoners in last season’s semi-finals, the Spaniard believes Arteta has developed a side that is uniquely difficult to break down on the counter-attack. Speaking ahead of the final, Enrique said: "I think they deserve to win the league - they have had a brilliant season.
"We have already played against this Arsenal side, so we know what they are capable of. Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them."
- AFP
Ousmane Dembele injury concern
While the atmosphere in training remains positive, PSG are sweating over the fitness of Ousmane Dembele. The forward, who has been instrumental this term with 19 goals and 11 assist in 39 appearances across all competitions, sparked fears of a long-term absence after being substituted during the final match of the domestic campaign against Paris FC.
The club has since confirmed the Ballon d'Or winner is suffering from muscular discomfort in his calf. Addressing the media, Enrique stated: “I think it’s just fatigue. What we’re saying today is just speculation, but I don’t think it’s anything serious.” Despite the manager's optimism, the medical team has a tight window to get the winger fully fit ahead of the May 30 clash.