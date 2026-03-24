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Joshua Kimmich plays down Germany’s 2026 World Cup chances as captain prepares for Switzerland test
Kimmich addresses underdog status ahead of Basel trip
Speaking in an interview published by DFB.de, Kimmich delivered a blunt assessment of his side's standing in international football ahead of their friendly clash in Basel. The 31-year-old midfielder acknowledged that despite their historical prestige, group stage exits at the last two editions of the competition have knocked them off their perch. As head coach Julian Nagelsmann looks to build momentum before travelling to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the captain remains realistic about the challenges ahead.
He said: "We are no top favourite because we have not delivered in the past tournaments. When the first match starts, it's only about that match and nothing else, completely detached from how past tournaments went."
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Leading the national team as captain
This tournament cycle represents a significant shift for Kimmich, who transitioned into the primary leadership role in 2024 following Manuel Neuer's international retirement. The 31-year-old emphasised that his perspective has evolved significantly since his early days with the national team, noting that his responsibilities now extend far beyond his own individual performance on the pitch. Reflecting on his growth over the years, he explained: "You grow into a different role over the years. I have a different role as captain than I did in the tournaments four or eight years ago. The record is not good, but that doesn't change the approach to the tournaments."
Backing the consistency of the head coach
While the captain played down the favourite tag, he offered strong backing to Nagelsmann. He believes that the steady approach and tactical conviction of the former Bayern boss are exactly what the squad needs to find its identity. He praised the manager for maintaining his principles regardless of the external noise surrounding the team's results. "He has not changed much in his approach and preparation," he explained. "The preparation for the Euros was very good. It is a strength of a coach to be consistent. The situation on the outside always changes with victory and defeat, so consistency on the inside is important."
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The hunt for the best team over individual talent
Looking ahead, Germany have four international friendlies to refine their system before the tournament begins. Following their away test against Switzerland on March 27, the team will host Ghana on March 30. Their final preparations include a home match against Finland on May 31, before travelling to face the USA on the sixth of June.
These fixtures are crucial for building the unity the captain highlighted. "It is not important to have the best squad in the world, but the best team in the world," he noted. They will then kick off their World Cup Group E campaign against Curacao on June 14, before facing Ivory Coast and Ecuador.