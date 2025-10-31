In a statement on Thursday, Spanish authorities recommended the fine after La Liga detected images on social media of the Oviedo supporter, who is alleged to have aimed a racial slur in Spanish towards Rashford.

The statement said: "La Liga detected the images on social media and filed a complaint with the National Police.

"Subsequently, analysis of footage from the stadium's Organizational Control Unit (UCO) cameras allowed for the identification of the alleged perpetrator. The processing of this proposal will be contingent upon the final decisions made in the criminal proceedings."

The authorities are yet to confirm when a final decision will be taken.