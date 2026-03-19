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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Fabrizio Romano: "Juventus have been trying to bring Tonali back to Italy for two years"

An update on Juventus’s ongoing, yet fruitless, attempts to hand Tonali over to Spalletti.

"Juve have been trying to bring Sandro Tonali back to Italy for a couple of years now. The player himself is also quite keen on the idea." Fabrizio Romano says this on his YouTube channel, before adding that the problem for the Bianconeri is negotiating with Newcastle.


"Sandro Tonali has been doing rather well at Newcastle since his return; he has maintained a very, very high standard," explains Fabrizio Romano. “Regarding Sandro Tonali, lads, we’ve been telling you over the past few weeks that the direction of the Tonali deal ahead of the summer of 2026 is increasingly pointing towards England, where he’s clearly already at Newcastle, but where he can take a further step up. Well, the issue here, too, is financial, economic. For Juventus, Tonali has always been a fixation in recent years. He was one for Cristiano Giuntoli and he was one for Comolli himself last summer."


  • "Juve have been trying to bring Sandro Tonal back to Italy for a couple of years now," explains Romano, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. The player himself is also quite keen on the move, but then when it comes to sitting down with Newcastle, it’s that very club which, well, keeps you waiting for perhaps three months – Liverpool saw this with a top player like Alexander Isak, signing him on the final day of the transfer window and setting a new English transfer record in terms of the fee. So you have to pay a huge amount and you have to be patient in very long and very complicated negotiations. It’s clear that if the price for Tonali reaches over 100 million euros, it becomes a very complicated matter for Italy.”

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