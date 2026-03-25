AFP
Fabinho claims Neymar is still Brazil's 'most talented player' & could be 'very important' at 2026 World Cup
Brazil’s ‘pressure’
Brazil enter the 2026 World Cup cycle under immense pressure, having failed to lift the trophy since their 2002 triumph in Japan and South Korea. Under the guidance of Ancelotti, the team has been drawn into Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti for the upcoming tournament in North America. Al-Ittihad midfielder Fabinho, who earned a surprise recall to the national setup late last year and most recently featured in a friendly against Tunisia in November 2025, insists the squad is focused on ending their dry spell regardless of whether they are considered tournament favourites. "For Brazil, it's rare to have a title drought like this," he told L'Equipe. "We players don't care if we're favourites or not. We know we can do something special, that we can go all the way. I think that's the mentality we need to have."
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Fabinho backs Neymar for 2026
While Neymar was omitted from the latest squad for friendlies against France and Croatia to focus on his fitness at Santos, his influence remains a central talking point. Despite the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star not featuring for his country since October 2023, Fabinho is adamant that a fit Neymar remains the nation’s premier match-winner. "For me, he's still the most talented Brazilian player today," the former Liverpool player stated after making Ancelotti's latest squad. "He can make the difference at any moment, so he can be very important in a World Cup. If he's in good form and physically fit, he's the best."
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High praise for veteran Benzema
The conversation regarding elite talent extended to Brazil’s upcoming opponents, with Fabinho offering a surprising verdict on the French frontline. Despite Karim Benzema being retired from international football since 2022, his former Al-Ittihad team-mate insists the veteran remains the best striker from France: "Of course, he has the ability. I think he's still the best French number 9. Besides, I don't even know if he's a true number 9, but Karim is very strong, he makes the difference," Fabinho said. "He can score, he can create... that's Karim. In training, I could still see his quality in front of goal. He's impressive. In Saudi Arabia, there are matches that are a bit tougher because of the heat. But you get the impression that it doesn't make a difference for him. He runs, he works hard and he's decisive."
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Final preparations for North America
Brazil face a significant litmus test against France this Thursday, offering Ancelotti a crucial opportunity to see if his side can spark creatively without their former talisman. While Neymar has registered four goal contributions in just three Santos appearances this season, he must first prove his physical consistency to silence doubters before the final World Cup squad is announced in May.