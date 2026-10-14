'The standout candidate!' – Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler eyed as next Manchester United manager

According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has been identified as the standout Premier League candidate to take over at Manchester United should the club decide to dismiss Michael Carrick. Although United are currently standing by Carrick despite a difficult start featuring four defeats from nine matches, the 45-year-old is considered favourite to become the first top-flight manager sacked this season.

Hurzeler has impressed since moving to English football, securing successive eighth-placed finishes with Brighton and boasting a strong record against United.

The 33-year-old German coach was previously highlighted as long-term managerial material alongside Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner.