FA want Thomas Tuchel to include coach from ethnic minority in new-look England backroom staff

The Football Association reportedly want Thomas Tuchel to include a coach who is black or minority ethnic (BME) in a new-look England backroom staff.

  • Tuchel set to take charge in 2025
  • Has chosen Anthony Barry as his assistant
  • Likely to pick a BME coach as part of his staff
