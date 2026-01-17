FA Cup cruise for Chelsea! Sam Kerr bags a brace as holders run riot in crushing victory over Crystal Palace

Looking to build on an impressive scoring streak which saw Chelsea net 25 goals in their five games beforehand, the holders took the lead after just 13 minutes when captain Bright headed home from Erin Cuthbert’s lovely free-kick. And Scotland international Cuthbert soon recorded her second assist of the afternoon as she teed up Australia forward Kerr, who doubled her side’s advantage with a cool finish beyond Palace goalkeeper Shae Yanez. Rounding off a ruthless opening half-hour in Surrey, Chelsea were soon three goals to the good when Reiten won and then converted a penalty after she was brought down by defender Jamie-Lee Napier inside the box.

While Palace have performed admirably in cup competitions this season, Jo Potter’s side - who were narrowly beaten by Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the League Cup - quickly found themselves 4-0 down when Kerr scored her second with a superb header after the interval. The visitors came close to pulling a goal back when Ashleigh Weerden - one of the Eagles' best players this season - tried to pick out the bottom left corner, only to be thwarted by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

With Chelsea home and hosed, manager Bompastor soon turned to Lexi Potter, with the 19-year-old midfielder emerging from the bench to face a Palace side who she spent two seasons on loan with between 2023 and 2025. The hosts then made it five when in-form forward Thompson scored her third goal in her last five appearances from close range, before another youngster - 17-year-old Chloe Sarwie - was given a chance to impress.

USWNT ace Thompson went close to scoring a second deep into injury time as Chelsea - who have won the FA Cup in four of the last five seasons - saw out a victory which suggests they will go close to lifting the trophy once again this season.