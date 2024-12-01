Roy KeaneGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'Exposed how clueless they are!' - Sky pundits Roy Keane, Micah Richards, Daniel Sturridge & Dave Jones forced to do commentary for Chelsea vs Aston Villa due to technical glitch

Chelsea vs Aston VillaChelseaPremier LeagueFan storiesAston Villa

Fans were given a rare treat when a technical failure resulted in Roy Keane and Micah Richards commentating on Chelsea's game against Aston Villa.

  • Sky suffered technical problem
  • Presenter and pundits had to commentate
  • Fans reacted on social media
