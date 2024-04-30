Explained: Why USWNT's group-stage opponents Zambia could be barred from playing at Olympics

GettyJamie SpencerExplained: Why USWNT's group-stage opponents Zambia could be barred from playing at OlympicsZambiaSummer OlympicsUSAUSA vs ZambiaWomen's footballZambia are at risk of missing the women's football tournament at this summer's Olympics over charges against the country's senior football officials.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZambia threatened with FIFA suspensionCharges brought against senior officialsWomen could be forced out of OlympicsArticle continues below