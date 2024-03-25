Erik ten Hag Manchester United Scott McTominay dejected 2023-24Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Explained: Why Man Utd could be barred from playing in European competition next season

Manchester UnitedNiceLigue 1Premier LeagueEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference LeagueChampions League

Manchester United could be barred from playing in European competition next season even if they qualify for the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • UEFA may bar Man United
  • Club continuing to fight for top-four finish
  • Currently sit sixth in Premier League table

Editors' Picks