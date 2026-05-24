Explained: Why Erling Haaland was left out of Man City's final day clash with Aston Villa as Pep Guardiola bids farewell

The decision to leave Haaland out of the matchday squad came as Guardiola rang the changes for his emotional Etihad exit.

Having already seen the Premier League title slip to Arsenal following a midweek draw with Bournemouth, the Catalan coach opted to prioritise a celebratory atmosphere and international preparations over his usual starting XI.

Guardiola made nine changes in total, choosing to honour those who have been central to his success in Manchester. "It’s a mix, a lot of players who didn’t play for a long time," Guardiola explained ahead of kick-off.

"We want a standing ovation for Bernardo [Silva] and John [Stones]. If it was the final game to win the Premier League, the selection wouldn’t be the same."