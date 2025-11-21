Ex-Wrexham star admits he brutally blanked Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac after being unexpectedly released

Fletcher said: "Looking back now, it was probably the right decision from the club with the amount of players that we had, but it took me a while to get over it. I was angry for a good few weeks. I'm quite a chilled guy, but I blanked a few phone calls for a while. Obviously, people from the club tried to call me after they found out and I was like, 'I am not ready to talk to you.' Rob and Ryan both called me after, but I did blank a few calls to start with.

"I got on really well with both of them, but I didn't want them to get the brunt of [my anger]. I did calm down then and Rob texted me and said, 'Let me know when you want to speak.' I think they understood. I spoke to Rob, and then me and Ryan missed each other back and forward for a while. I was missing his calls and then he was missing mine. Then I'm thinking that he's thinking I'm blanking him. We met up in person, me and Ryan, and he was like, 'Did you not want to speak to me?' I was like, 'No, of course not.' I had a good relationship with the owners. Rob was great with me and we went and played golf quite a few times."

