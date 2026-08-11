Ex-Rangers star Kyle Lafferty completes shock transfer to Scottish eighth-tier side Forth Wanderers

Lafferty enthusiastically embraced his latest challenge, telling official club media: "I'm really excited to get started at Forth Wanderers. It's another project that I'm thrilled to be involved in and I can hopefully help the team climb the leagues and stamp their authority in the Junior leagues and beyond."

Meanwhile, McManus underscored the long-term vision underpinning the veteran's arrival: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Kyle Lafferty to Forth Wanderers. His experience, quality and winning mentality speak for themselves, and securing a player of Kyle's calibre is a real statement of intent for everyone connected with the club.

"Gerry and I have shared a clear ambition to build a squad that can compete, excite our supporters and raise standards. Kyle's arrival is another significant step in that journey. He's someone who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, and his leadership both on and off the pitch will be invaluable to the dressing room.

"But this is about more than what happens over 90 minutes on a Saturday. We want Forth Wanderers to be a club that inspires its local community, gives young people something to believe in, and creates opportunities for the next generation of players to develop and fulfil their potential.

"This signing demonstrates that Forth Wanderers are serious about its future. We're building something the local community can be proud of. There's still plenty of hard work ahead, but we're excited to see Kyle in a Forth Wanderers shirt."