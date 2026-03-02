AFP
Ex-PSG star in line for shock Italy return almost three years since last call-up for World Cup play-off
Verratti set for shock Italy return after positive talks
The news comes via transfer insider Nicolò Schira, who suggests that the bridge between the player and the national set-up has been rebuilt in record time. Schira reports that positive direct contact has taken place between the two parties in recent hours, with Verratti confirming his availability and willingness to pull on the Azzurri shirt once more, a development few would have predicted given how long he has been absent from the international scene. His return would mark the end of a long exile that many assumed would be permanent after he stepped away from the European limelight.
Gattuso bets on experience for play-off pressure
The decision to reintegrate Verratti into the fold is a clear statement of intent from Gattuso, who took the reins with a mission to restore Italian pride as their World Cup qualifying campaign faltered under Luciano Spalletti. Despite Verratti plying his trade away from the European elite for Al-Arabi and Al-Duhail, his pedigree remains undisputed. The experienced midfielder has been plying his trade in Qatar with Al-Arabi and Al-Duhail since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and his omission from Italy squads in recent years had led many to assume his international career was over. Now, it seems Gattuso is prioritising veteran leadership over youthful exuberance in a bid to avoid another World Cup qualifying disaster.
Gattuso’s approach is rooted in the belief that Verratti's unique ability to dictate the tempo of a game could be the decisive factor in the cagey environment of a play-off fixture against Northern Ireland on March 26, which, should they win, will be followed by a game against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 31. However, Gattuso, who shares a strong personal relationship with the midfielder, has clearly decided that his technical quality and experience could be invaluable during the high-stakes pressure of playoff football. It is a bold call, but not an entirely surprising one given Gattuso’s personality, as he looks to steady a ship that has frequently wobbled on the path to major tournaments in recent years.
Defying the Odds After Middle East Move
When Verratti swapped the Parc des Princes for the Middle East, most critics viewed it as a soft retirement from top-tier competitive football. The pace of the Qatari league is vastly different from the rigours of the Champions League, leading to questions about his match fitness and sharpness. Yet, the allure of representing his country one last time appears to have rejuvenated the 33-year-old. The Italy boss has never been one to shy away from decisive or unconventional decisions, and with a World Cup place on the line, turning to one of the most technically gifted Italian midfielders of his generation carries obvious logic.
The tactical flexibility Verratti provides could allow Gattuso to pivot between different systems, offering a level of ball retention that few other Italian midfielders can replicate. For Verratti, it would represent a remarkable and emotional international comeback, and an opportunity to write one final chapter in an Azzurri career that, until very recently, appeared to have already reached its conclusion. If he can bridge the gap between his current level and the intensity required for international knockout football, it could go down as one of the great redemption arcs in recent Italian football history.
Final chapter of an illustrious career?
Verratti's presence in the locker room could also provide a psychological boost to a squad that has struggled with consistency. His previous experience as a European Champion in 2021 remains a vital asset, and his rapport with the older guard of the squad ensures a seamless reintegration. While some fans might question the merit of calling up a player from outside Europe's top five leagues, Gattuso is clearly banking on the "class is permanent" adage. The upcoming play-off matches will determine whether this gamble pays off or if the midfielder’s best days are truly behind him.
Should Verratti feature and help steer Italy to a World Cup berth, it would solidify his legacy as one of the nation's most impactful modern exports. The journey from the suburbs of Paris to the heat of Doha, and finally back to the hallowed turf of the Stadio Olimpico or San Siro, is a narrative fit for the grandest stage. All eyes will now be on the official squad announcement to see if the "Little Magician" makes his official return to the blue of Italy after nearly three years in the international wilderness.
