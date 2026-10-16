Getty Images Sport
Ex-Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell opens up on crippling snus addiction during Premier League career
Campbell reveals severe snus addiction
Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Campbell explained how his reliance on snus began during his time at Crystal Palace between 2014 and 2017. Initially introduced to the snus products by a team-mate to help him unwind after high-pressure fixtures, Campbell soon found himself heavily dependent. "I felt relaxed, and it just chilled me out more than anything," Campbell said. "It was after a game as well, and after a game is, you know, it's one of them things that it's quite hard to relax after."
- AFP
A habit spiralling into daily fatigue
The habit quickly escalated from post-match recovery to daily consumption, leading to severe exhaustion during his footballing routine. Campbell confessed that he would suffer a significant energy slump in the afternoon. Explaining the progression of his dependency, Campbell added: "It started off just after games, then training sessions, but that is how it starts and then you have the addiction and you are having them more and more." Despite the constant fatigue, Campbell admitted he failed to recognise the negative impact while he was still actively playing.
Post-retirement struggles and recovery
Campbell revealed that his addiction actually worsened once he retired from professional football and had more free time, although he deliberately avoided using snus on match days because it relaxed him too much to compete. "I definitely was addicted, but yeah, obviously, when I had more time on my hands when I retired, I had more time to have the snus," Campbell noted. After years of struggling with the physical toll, Campbell confirmed he has successfully tackled the addiction and is now proudly six months clean.
- AFP
What next for football and snus?
With the Professional Footballers' Association recently launching a dedicated and confidential support pathway, more players are expected to seek help for nicotine reliance. Following a 2024 study showing one in five top-level players uses snus or pouches, footballing authorities will likely introduce further educational programmes to combat the growing trend across clubs.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting