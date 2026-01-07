Ex-Man Utd star Nemanja Matic opens up on feud with 'arrogant' Andre Onana after infamous 'worst-ever goalkeeper' jibe

Before Onana made a number of mistakes across both legs, Serbian international Matic retorted that the ex-Inter Milan ace lacked respect and that he was one of the worst stoppers to don a United shirt.

"I don't know. To say something like that, you need to have courage," Matic replied. "I respect everyone, but I need to answer. When you're one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's history, you need to take care about what you are talking. If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Van der Sar said that, I will question myself. But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's modern history, then he needs to show that, before he says so. We will see."

Not long after, former Ajax star Onana responded again, this time pointing out that he had won one trophy to Matic's zero at United.

He wrote on X: "I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same."