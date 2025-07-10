Ex-Man Utd star Memphis Depay embroiled in clash with Corinthians over unpaid bonuses but insists he wants to stay with Brazilian club amid fine threats
Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay is reportedly embroiled in a clash with Corinthians over unpaid bonuses but, insisted that he wants to stay with the Brazilian club amid threats of facing a financial fine. The Dutch star was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s training session at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, triggering speculation regarding his future at the Sao Paulo-based club.
- Depay missed training on Wednesday
- Is entitled to receive millions in bonuses from Corinthians
- Has resumed training and will continue with the club