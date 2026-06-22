Ex-Man Utd & Monaco striker Anthony Martial eyeing Ligue 1 homecoming transfer after agreeing to terminate contract with Liga MX outfit Monterrey

The French striker, whose contract with Monterrey was originally set to run until 2027, has reached a mutual agreement to rescind his deal following what can only be described as a disappointing spell in Liga MX.

The 30-year-old’s experience in Mexico proved to be a genuine cross to bear. Having arrived last September following a brief spell with AEK Athens, the former United goalscorer never managed to impose himself in the colours of the Rayados. With a meagre return of just one goal and three assists in 20 appearances, the forward quickly became a lightning rod for criticism in the country.



