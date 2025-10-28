Ex-Man Utd coach claims he'd 'chop a hand off' to get Harry Kane to Old Trafford - but explains why Ruben Amorim won't launch 2026 transfer swoop for Bayern Munich striker

In an interview with BestBettingSites.co.uk, McCarthy, who was part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Old Trafford, said: "At Man Utd, when you're the No. 9, you should be in the box. And yes, he scores goals. I would chop a hand off to have Harry Kane in that United squad."

However, he acknowledged that current United boss Amorim might not see it the same way.

"He's a goal machine. But I'm not sure, with how Ruben Amorim plays, that Harry Kane is what he needs," he said. "I think Harry Kane is a little bit free. He's all over the pitch. If you watch Bayern Munich, the assist that he made in the Dortmund game was from the right side of the midfield, that cross was one of the best assists I've seen. But the manager will stick to his guns. He has his philosophy and that's his principles. And he ain't changing it for anyone."

McCarthy added: "The fact is that Harry Kane is in his thirties now. So how many good years are you still going to get out of him? He might cost £56 million because of the release clause, but maybe more if he doesn’t activate it. Then you're gonna have him for two, three seasons. Two seasons maybe at his best. So, unfortunately, I think that United should look elsewhere."