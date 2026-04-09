Ex-Juventus chief explains 'problem' Cristiano Ronaldo transfer created at the club

In 2018, Juventus shocked the world by signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee exceeding €100 million. At the time, the Bianconeri had dominated Serie A for nearly a decade and had reached two Champions League finals in the previous five years. The addition of the competition's greatest-ever goalscorer was intended to be the final piece of the puzzle to secure European dominance, but the move ultimately coincided with a period of decline and financial instability for the Italian giants.

Reflecting on the decision to bring Ronaldo to Italy, Paratici insisted he has no regrets, telling Corriere della Sera: "Precious for Juve, important for everyone, just like [Jose] Mourinho was at Roma. A championship needs great players. We all wanted the Champions League, and we could have won it in our first year. The elimination by Ajax still sticks in my mind." Despite the heavy investment, Juve failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals during Ronaldo's three-year stay.