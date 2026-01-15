Former Chelsea star set for shock Premier League return in January as Aston Villa offer long-term contract

Emery has been asked about January transfers and admitted the club are working to bring in players. He told reporters: "The club is working. The people with this responsibility, they are trying to add a lot of information about the possibilities, and in case we can improve in our squad, we will do it, and in case someone is leaving as well, we are alert for it. Happy how we are doing the process this year, even with the difficulties and some mistakes we made in the summer, and how we were in summer, with the circumstances we had in that moment, now how we are overall, and of course, as well, the response of the players every day, and the mentality we are building, and then, through it, the consequences, getting good performance collectively and individually, and being like we are now, of course, so, so proud of it. But, each match, each competition, each moment is a new challenge, and we must be so, so demanding and so, so consistent to try to get the next step forward tomorrow with the same idea, style, mentality, and hopefully performance – collectively and individually – like we did.”