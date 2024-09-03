Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Ex-Chelsea & Arsenal winger completes shock transfer after rejecting chance to stay in Premier League

Premier LeagueChelseaArsenalWillianTransfersOlympiacosSuper LeagueFulham

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has completed a shock transfer to Olympiakos after rejecting the chance to stay in the Premier League at Fulham.

  • Willian a seasoned EPL star
  • Spent the last two seasons with the Cottagers
  • Has shifted base to Greece after rejecting extension
