Ex-Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane involved in Oktoberfest fight after being 'provoked and personally humiliated'

Speaking to Bild, Sane admitted that emotions ran high in the crowded venue but insisted he had been pushed into the situation.

"I was provoked and personally humiliated for a long time in the festival tent," he said. "Galatasaray was also insulted. In the tense atmosphere, I was pushed, and then a brief fight broke out. Of course, I should have been calmer at the time and ignored the situation. I learned from it."