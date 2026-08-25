Multi-million pound boost? Everton submit official request to transform Hill Dickinson Stadium into elite music venue

Everton have officially asked Liverpool Council for permission to double the number of non-sporting events hosted at their waterfront ground, as per Liverpool Echo. The Toffees moved into Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2025, leaving their historic Goodison Park home behind.

Now in their second season at the new venue, the club want to expand their current planning permissions. Initially granted in 2021, the existing agreement only allows the club to stage four full-capacity non-sporting events per calendar year.

Everton are aiming to increase that limit to eight events, which would clear the way for more major music concerts. Under the new proposal, a maximum of two events could continue until 11.30pm, with all others finishing by 11pm.