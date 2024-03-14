Europe's most-wanted Victor Osimhen should spurn Premier League interest and join PSG this summer

The star striker will be on the market this summer, and Paris would seem to be his ideal new home

So, here come the evil empire. PSG, the big spenders, fiscal bullies, a state-owned blank-cheque of a club, are back in the market. Only this time, there's something more sinister about their spending. In year's past, there was comfort on the continent in their scattergun approach. In came Lionel Messi, who reluctantly arrived because he had nowhere else to go. So too Neymar, whose Ballon d'Or ambitions were soon squashed by his fragile ankles and fondness for the spotlight. Even Kylian Mbappe, the great Parisian hope, couldn't bring about sustainability - such is his pining for a certain Spanish club.

This iteration of the Parisians, though, is more fine-tuned. They still throw their money around - but do so with purpose. Think a Galactico approach, but with a semi-competent footballing structure to back it all up. And now, they have a hole to fill. Mbappe will finally make his exit this summer, his role in the side already being shrunk by a no-nonsense Luis Enrique. There are internal options available. Still, everything would seem to point towards a big money signing, the kind of audacious yet razor-sharp acquisition to reassert Parisian relevance in the European market.

Victor Osimhen, it appears, is that man. Set to leave Napoli in the summer, the Nigerian striker has done all he can in Campania. A new iteration of one of the world's brightest talents is imminent. And PSG, uncharacteristically, might just provide the perfect platform for a player whose star is only set to grow.