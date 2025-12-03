Getty Images
Euro 2029 host nation revealed as England's Lionesses aim to win three in a row
Official: Germany revealed as hosts of Euro 2029
It is Germany that will host Euro 2029, having previously done so in 2001 and also in 1989, the latter as West Germany. The eight-time winners are the most successful nation in the history of this tournament, with no other side winning more than two titles, and it will hope to add yet another trophy to that cabinet when welcoming Europe's elite in four years' time.
The decision was announced by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at a special ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. "I want to sincerely thank all three bid delegations for their tireless work and commitment throughout the process," he said. "Each bid showcased vision and exceptional teamwork between national associations, governments and local experts, all inspired by the benchmark set by Switzerland last summer. Congratulations to Germany – we look forward to an unforgettable tournament in the summer of 2029."
How Euro 2029 could provide a necessary boost to German women's football
Germany and its clubs remain contenders in the women's game today but the awarding of the status of hosts for Euro 2029 could give the sport a significant boost as it looks to reach the heights other nations have achieved. In the women's game, it's 10 years since a German club last won the Champions League, 12 years since Germany won its last European Championship title and 18 years since it last appeared in - and won - a World Cup final. Instead, nations like England and Spain have overtaken what was long the dominant force in Europe.
Germany has still had successes. It reached the final of Euro 2022, won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games and Wolfsburg were 2-0 up at half-time in the 2023 Women's Champions League final, only to succumb to an incredible second-half comeback from Barcelona. There have been great moments where these achievements have cut through at home, too, with thousands lining the streets of Frankfurt to welcome the players home after Euro 2022. But to host a tournament could be a galvanising moment.
Why England and Switzerland are exciting examples for Germany to follow
England and Switzerland have witnessed that impact first hand. Since the Lionesses won Euro 2022 on home soil, interest in women's football in the country has skyrocketed, with record-breaking attendances, increased investment and continued success all coming off the back of that.
Switzerland, meanwhile, will hope the long-term legacy of its hosting of Euro 2025 can also be very positive, with the short-term impact already ticking that box. La Nati reached the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time this past summer and record numbers of fans watched them do so. "It's something we've never experienced before in Switzerland," Lia Walti, the team's captain, told ITV during that historic run.
Can anyone dethrone England's Lionesses at Euro 2029?
Winning the tournament would go a long way towards helping Germany enjoy such a ground-breaking summer and Christian Wuck's side will surely be among the favourites to do so, though they are at least behind a couple of other nations as things stand right now.
England have won the last two editions of the European Championship and Wiegman, having also won while in charge of the Netherlands in 2017, has triumphed in all of the last three, making them the standout favourite at this point in time. Spain, who the Lionesses beat in this year's final, will be right up there as a top contender too, having won the World Cup back in 2023.
How things unfold at the 2027 Women's World Cup, and through a very competitive qualification process for that tournament, will likely tell us who the other main candidates for the Euro 2029 trophy will be. Germany underwhelmed at the last World Cup, suffering a shock group stage exit, but appear to be back on track under Wuck and after reaching the final of this year's Nations League tournament, they'll be keen to carry that momentum on as the clock ticks down to their big moment in the spotlight in 2029.
