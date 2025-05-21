No easy route to Euro 2028! Home Nations including England will have to qualify for European Championship despite hosting tournament
UEFA have reportedly ruled that host nations, including England, will have to qualify for the 2028 European Championship.
- Euro 2028 will be hosted by England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland
- However, all four nations will go through the qualifying stage
- 32 nations will qualify for the main event