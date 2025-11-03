Getty Images Sport
Etta Eyong makes decision between Real Madrid and Barcelona as in-form LaLiga striker is considered for January switch
In-demand Eyong is one of La Liga's MVPs
In just 11 La Liga appearances this season, Eyong has forced top European clubs to enquire about his transfer. Thanks to his six goals and three assists in 896 minutes in the Spanish top flight, the Cameroonian is currently the talk of the top-flight. His exploits had started last season, when he took the limelight in the Spanish third tier, nailing 19 goals and six assists in 30 appearances. He also featured four times in La Liga, scoring a crucial winner against Girona. He joined Levante earlier this season, after Villarreal did not keep faith in him, and was even close to joining Barcelona. Currently, the third-highest scorer in the competition behind Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Atletico's Julian Alvarez, Eyong's demand has escalated, with a potential transfer over the horizon.
Which club does Eyong want to join?
According to a report by SPORT, Los Blancos have initiated contact with Eyong's entourage over a possible move for the 22-year-old. Although anything concrete is yet to develop, Levante are aware of the situation, and there is no rush as the player is not looking for a move until the January window. However, he had indicated in the past that his preference is Barca. The Catalans' director, Deco, was in contact with Villarreal back in August, but with the club demanding a full €10 million for his transfer, the club had no other option but to back out.
What are the finances involved in his transfer?
The Cameroonian joined Levante from Villarreal for a transfer fee of €3 million, and the latter included certain clauses which would yield profit for both the outfits. Firstly, he has a release clause worth €30m, and Villarreal, his former club, have the right of first refusal. Secondly, an offer worth €15m might be enough to ensure a transfer.
Do Barca need a No.9?
Hansi Flick has a brilliant attacking third, comprising Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford among the notable players. While the Polish forward is injured, Rashford has stepped up to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibilities, having secured 12 goals in 14 appearances for the club since his loan move from Manchester United. However, Lewandowski's age and the lack of a prominent No.9 might be Deco's concern in the upcoming windows. Eying's market value has escalated and might not be a feasible option considering the financial regulations imposed by the league authorities. However, the Barca administration might offload certain players in the future to accommodate a player of Eyong's caliber. But as of now, there is no movement from the Catalans regarding a new forward.
