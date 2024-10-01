Ethan Mbappe to miss 'dream' Champions League clash with brother Kylian as Lille wonderkid confirms huge injury blow ahead of Real Madrid visit
Lille wonderkid Ethan Mbappe has confirmed he will miss a "dream" clash with brother Kylian and Real Madrid after suffering a serious injury blow.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Lille's Mbappe picks up a thigh injury
- Won't feature against Real & facing long spell out
- Sends out an emotional message to fans
🟢📱