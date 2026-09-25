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'It's never nice to lose' - Ethan Ampadu insists Wales can do 'a little bit more' after Nations League defeat to Portugal
Late rally fails to salvage
Bellamy's side were condemned to a narrow defeat in Lisbon after Felix's long-range effort took a deflection off Ben Davies to wrongfoot goalkeeper Danny Ward. Wales had spent long spells under sustained pressure before rallying to pose genuine questions in the final 15 minutes. An equaliser almost arrived when Brennan Johnson clipped the crossbar, before Ruben Dias pulled off a crucial last-ditch block to deny Lewis Koumas from the rebound.
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Ampadu demands higher performance standards
The narrow loss extended the Dragons' winless run to five international matches in 2026. Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Leeds United captain Ampadu admitted: "We know it was going to be a tough game against very good opposition with a lot of quality, which they showed at times.
"We knew we were going to have to suffer but we wanted to come here and make a real statement and impact. We wanted to show what we can do on the ball, which at times we did. But we can do a little bit more."
Reflecting on his side's resilience and late push, he added: "We're always going to work hard, as we've shown over a countless number of years now. There were a couple chances at the end where maybe we could have got a goal, and then that makes it a better feeling, It's never nice to lose."
Opponents punish momentary defensive lapses
While Jorge Jesus' side spurned several presentable opportunities, the hosts still demonstrated the individual quality needed to punish the slightest defensive oversight. Addressing how the hosts capitalised on the narrowest opening to score through Felix's deflected strike, Ampadu acknowledged: "They've shown why they compete for the best trophies, because with half a chance, they put it in the back of the net."
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Demanding Scandinavian trip looms ahead
Bellamy must now find a clinical edge in attack ahead of a demanding away clash with Denmark on Sunday, September 27. Meanwhile, Portugal travel to face Norway on the same day, buoyed by maximum points from their opening fixture. For Wales, securing a positive result in Copenhagen is imperative to prevent them sliding further adrift at the foot of their UEFA Nations League table.
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