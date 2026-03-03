Estevao Willian reveals why he snubbed Man Utd transfer as Chelsea wonderkid aims to emulate Neymar

The primary reason Estevao chose Chelsea was the guaranteed opportunity to be directly involved in the action on the pitch - a factor he considers essential to becoming one of the world's best players. Estevao openly admitted that his ambition is to reach the standards set by his childhood idol, Neymar. He felt that Chelsea provided a clearer path for him to prove his potential on the big stage.

Estevao explained to The Sun: "My family went to other clubs, but what caught my attention was Chelsea. The project with Chelsea was different because it’s a team that, how can I say, gives you more opportunities to be in the game. I thought Chelsea would be the perfect future for me because it would get me more minutes. I want to be amongst the best players in the world. I know my potential and what I can offer to Chelsea and, of course, to be amongst the best players in the world."

Regarding the figure who inspires his style of play, he briefly asserted: "Neymar. You’ll see if I can achieve that [level]."