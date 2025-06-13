The Brazilian teenager will be determined to show the world what he can do in his final act before his blockbuster transfer

One of the most compelling subplots of the revamped, expanded Club World Cup will be the breakout players who make a name for themselves, perhaps even earning a post-tournament transfer. Palmeiras' Estevao Willian will be one of those hopefuls, but his future is already decided.

The attacker will join Chelsea this summer having turned 18 in April, completing a £56 million ($71m) transfer from the Brazilian giants to Stamford Bridge that was agreed last year, and he has generated plenty of excitement across the Atlantic.

However, the vast majority of Blues fans will only have seen the teenager's obvious ability in flashes - through viral social media clips and YouTube compilations. At the Club World Cup, the stage is set for Estevao to show Chelsea and everyone else exactly what he is capable of.