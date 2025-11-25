Getty Images Sport
Estevao Willian celebrates 'best moment of his career' as Brazilian wonderkid reacts to scoring in Chelsea's demolition of Barcelona
Estevao elated after stunning goal in huge Barcelona clash
Estevao spoke to Amazon Prime at full-time after the stunning result, which saw Chelsea dominate their esteemed opponents from the first to the last whistle.
A scrappy own-goal by Jules Kounde opened the scoring in the first half, before Estevao had his moment and doubled his side’s advantage in the second. Skipping past Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde with ease, Estevao rifled the ball into the roof of the net to put a stamp on the score line which reflected the Blues’ dominance.
Already bagging five goals for his new club, becoming the second youngest-ever player to score in his first three Champions League starts in the process. Behind only Kylian Mbappe, the pair and Erling Haaland are the only three players to achieve the feat before the age of 20.
His goal on Tuesday night was reminiscent of his strike against Chelsea while playing for Palmeiras in the Club World Cup, and his early performances in west London have indicated that he is still only improving.
'I don't have any words' - Estevao speaks on unforgettable night
Estevao told Amazon Prime: "I don't really have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now. It really was the perfect night. I'm just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me. Onwards and upwards from here."
On his goal, he added: "It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it. I just found some space, wiggled my way through and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more.
"It was definitely the best moment of my career so far. I want to score many more for many years. I'm so grateful that my family were here watching me.
"From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy that I could score for them and make them happy. I hope to keep making them happy and score more goals for them."
Estevao clear winner in Yamal showdown
The comparisons between teenage sensations Estevao and Lamine Yamal have taken a mind of their own in recent days, as fans began to prepare for the huge Champions League showdown. On the night, Estevao was the clear winner as Yamal was bettered by Marc Cucurella and rarely influenced proceedings.
Maresca spoke in the build-up to the game about Estevao’s immense quality, while ensuring fans keep their feet on the ground.
"Estevao is already playing at a high level and is starting games for Brazil," Maresca told reporters. "He is very young and for sure can do many things better, but we are very happy with him. It’s nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri. We are happy that Estevao is with us.
"Estevao is going to be an important player for this club in the future, no doubt. The most important thing for Estevao now is that he has to enjoy his football, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or that player."
Estevao's light set to shine even brighter ahead of World Cup
Estevao’s profile has been rising heavily ever since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, but his decisive contribution against Barcelona has seen him shine on a bigger stage than ever before.
While he has a way to go in order to match the freakish career progression of Yamal at the same age, Estevao is already well on his way to becoming one of the greatest young players in world football.
He will undoubtedly have a major role to play for Brazil at the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer, having already scored five goals in 11 matches for his nation including two goals in the most recent international break. The former Palmeiras star is only just getting started.
