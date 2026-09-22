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imago-sport-1083655070.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Alvino Hanafi

'What better way to practice?' – Esteban Lepaul reveals surreal Zinedine Zidane experience in France camp

France
E. Lepaul
Belgium vs France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye vs France
Turkiye

Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul reflected on his dream maiden France call-up under new manager Zinedine Zidane. The Ligue 1 top scorer detailed receiving passes from the icon in training and sitting through an inspiring national team history video.

  • Lepaul shines in maiden France press conference

    Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul expressed immense pride after making his debut appearance in a France national team press conference at Clairefontaine. The 2025–26 Ligue 1 top scorer was welcomed into camp by goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez before meeting up with former academy team-mates.

    Having scored 21 league goals last season, the striker revealed that finishing as the division's top marksman convinced him he belonged at international level.

    Lepaul aims to earn playing time and contribute across Les Bleus' upcoming four matches.


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    Forward relishes receiving passes from icon Zidane

    Lepaul admitted that any initial nerves vanished rapidly once training began under new head coach Zinedine Zidane. The 26-year-old relished the opportunity to hone his finishing techniques directly off the former World Cup winner's service.

    He emphasized his determination to make a tangible impact on the pitch rather than remaining a passive observer.

    "What better way to practice in front of goal than by receiving a few passes from Zinédine Zidane?" Lepaul stated. "The stress and pressure disappeared very quickly. It's a dream, but I want to be a part of this training camp. My first objective is to win all four matches as a team."

  • Zidane shows squad emotional history video

    Beyond pitch work, Lepaul revealed that Zidane organized a team meeting centered around a video showcasing Les Bleus' rich history and legacy. The manager sought to instil a fervent culture of defending the national badge within a reshaped group.

    Lepaul supported the initiative, noting that modern players must fully comprehend the weight of representing the two-star shirt.

    "He wanted us to understand what it will mean for us. We have to be major players in our own history," Lepaul explained. "It's necessary, especially with a new group, to instil a certain culture. There are no players who underestimate this blue jersey."

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    Les Bleus focus on four fixtures in 14 days

    Lepaul heads into the international window determined to score his first senior goal for France if given the opportunity. Les Bleus prepare for an intensive schedule featuring four competitive fixtures across 14 days.

    The forward expressed absolute confidence in his off-ball work and overall readiness.

    When his international duties conclude, Lepaul will return to Rennes aiming to maintain his high ambition in domestic football.

UEFA Nations League A
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Turkiye
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France crest
France
FRA
UEFA Nations League A
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Belgium
BEL
France crest
France
FRA