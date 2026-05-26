Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
America v Chivas - Playoffs Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
GOAL

World Cup 2026 Mexico City Tickets Guide: Estadio Azteca schedule, best seats, group fixtures, World Cup opening match & more

World Cup
SHOPPING
Tickets

If you are planning to visit Estadio Banorte for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

Estadio Banorte will host a total of five matches at the 2026 World Cup, including the opening game of the tournament. It will also stage Mexico's final group stage match.

Book Mexico City World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Located in Mexico City, Estadio Banorte, better known as Estadio Azteca, has witnessed countless historic matches and legendary players. Estadio Azteca remains the only stadium to have hosted two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986. The 1986 edition saw the legendary Diego Maradona score the infamous Hand of God goal at this very venue.

In 2026, Estadio Banorte is once again set to be one of the highlights of the tournament, becoming the only stadium to host three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

If you are planning to visit this historic venue, this guide is for you. Whether you are a casual traveler or a diehard football fan, GOAL has all the information you need before visiting this iconic stadium.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Estadio Banorte?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Thu Jun 11World Cup Opening Match: Mexico vs. South Africa (1pm CT)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Tickets
    Wed Jun 17Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (8pm CT)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Tickets
    Wed Jun 24Czechia vs. Mexico (7pm CT)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Tickets
    Tue Jun 30Round of 32 (7pm CT)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Tickets
    Sun Jul 5Round of 16 (6pm CT)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Tickets

    Estadio Banorte will host a total of five matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

    This includes three group stage games, one Round of 32 match, and one Round of 16 clash.

  • How to buy New York World Cup Tickets at Estadio Banorte?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

    Book Mexico City World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

  • FBL-MEXICO-WC2026-AZTECA-STADIUMAFP

    Estadio Banorte Stadium overview

    Capacity87,523
    Year opened1966
    Tenant(s)Club America, Cruz Azul (Liga MX)
    AddressCalz. de Tlalpan 3465, Sta. Úrsula Coapa, Coyoacan, 04650 Ciudad de Mexico, CDMX, Mexico
    TicketsTickets

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • San Francisco 49ers v Arizona CardinalsGetty Images Sport

    History of Estadio Banorte

    Estadio Azteca has a long history and a deep connection with the beautiful game. Since its opening in 1966, the stadium has undergone several renovations, the first taking place after the 1986 World Cup. It was later renovated in 1999, 2013, and 2016.

    Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the stadium is once again undergoing a major remodeling project and will stand as one of the premier attractions at the tournament. Although it is officially known as Estadio Banorte after Banorte Bank acquired its naming rights, it will mostly be referred to by its original name, Estadio Azteca, during the FIFA World Cup due to sponsorship rules.

    The stadium is already massive, with a seating capacity of more than 87,000. Once the remodeling is completed, Estadio Banorte is expected to reopen with a capacity close to 90,000 for the World Cup.

  • D.C. United v Club América - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Estadio Banorte

    Liga MX side Club America is the main tenant of Estadio Banorte, however, Cruz Azul also plays their home games at Estadio Banorte along with the Mexico national team. 
    TeamLeague
    Club AmericaLiga MX
    Cruz AzulLiga MX
  • Cruz Azul v Leon - Torneo Apertura 2023 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    How to get to Estadio Banorte

    How to get to Estadio Banorte by public transport 

    Estadio Banorte is easily accessible by public transport. The most recommended option by locals is to take the Metro and the Light Rail. Metro Line 2 (Blue Line) takes you to Tasquena station, where you can transfer to the Xochimilco Light Rail. This line has a stop named Estadio Azteca, located right in front of the stadium.

    There are also bus routes that connect the Tasquena area with the surroundings of the stadium, although the exact routes depend on where you are traveling from.

    How to get to Estadio Banorte by car 

    Key roads that lead to Estadio Banorte include Calzada de Tlalpan, Acoxpa, Periferico, and Circuito Azteca. Parking is available at the stadium, but it is highly recommended to use public transit due to heavy traffic and the difficulty of exiting on event days.

  • Guided tours for Estadio Banorte

    Although no stadium tours are currently available due to ongoing renovations, Estadio Banorte usually offers year-round visits for fans through the Azteca Tour.

    This experience allows visitors to step onto the playing field, explore the locker rooms, walk through the press box and the marathon tunnel, and see unique commemorative plaques and badges.

    On event days or matchdays, the tour closes six hours before kickoff.

  • Places to eat and drink near Estadio Banorte

    There are plenty of food options around Estadio Banorte. Inside the stadium, concession stands and vendors offer snacks and drinks. In the surrounding neighborhoods of Coapa and San Lorenzo Huipulco, visitors will find restaurants, taco stands, and local eateries serving traditional Mexican cuisine.

    After events, many fans prefer small nearby restaurants or taco joints. While not upscale, these spots serve authentic Mexican street food.

    For those looking for a sit-down meal, Restaurante Parque Asturias, Cachito de Cuba, and Lucrecia Coyoacan are excellent choices, especially for groups.