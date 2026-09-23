Nicolo Campo
Pio and Sebastiano Esposito target historic joint Italy appearance as Azzurri sibling history unfolds
Esposito brothers target historic joint Azzurri appearance
Forward duo Pio and Sebastiano Esposito have earned simultaneous call-ups from Italy head coach Roberto Mancini for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. If both feature in the same match, they will update a national team statistic untouched since November 2000, when Simone and Filippo Inzaghi shared the pitch for 11 minutes against England.
Only three pairs of brothers have ever played simultaneously for the senior Italian national team: Giuseppe and Felice Milano in 1912, Aldo and Luigi Cevenini in 1915, and the Inzaghi duo.
Other famous siblings earned call-ups together without playing simultaneously, such as Giuseppe and Franco Baresi at Euro 1980, and twins Cristian and Damiano Zenoni in 2001.
- Getty Images Sport
Rich history of Azzurri siblings spans generations
Italy's national team heritage features numerous brothers called up across different eras, including Pro Vercelli's Carlo and Alessandro Rampini, 1920s pair Cesare and Dario Martin, and 1930s Juventus duo Mario and Giovanni Varglien. More recently, World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro represented the Azzurri alongside his brother Paolo.
The occasion also highlights eldest brother Salvatore Esposito, currently at Sampdoria on loan from Spezia, who earned his maiden senior cap against England on 11 June 2022.
The Esposito trio now form an elite international family unit within Italian football history.
Mancini provides striker advice as camp atmosphere thrives
Speaking on Azzurri Live, both forwards confirmed they are sharing a room at Coverciano while receiving technical and motivational guidance from former legendary striker Mancini. Sebastiano detailed receiving body positioning tips inside the box before stealing the show during his dinner initiation song.
Pio also recalled his maiden international goal against Estonia, describing the moment as pure instinct and total liberation.
"The boss was a great striker, so he can give us so many suggestions," Sebastiano stated. "For a child who dreams of becoming a footballer, getting here together with your brothers is truly the ultimate achievement."
- LaPresse
Castellammare roots and family sacrifice fuel Nations League dream
"Our parents put their children ahead of everything, and now it's our turn to give back," Sebastiano added. "When Pio scored against Estonia, Salva and I screamed so loud in Brescia that people got scared! We celebrate each other's goals as if we scored them ourselves."
Mancini's squad prepare for four Nations League matches in 15 days, starting against Belgium at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
Pio and Sebastiano stand ready to make history together on the pitch.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting